Anne Louise Duden of Cape Coral, FL passed away at the Rehabilitation and Health Care Center of Cape Coral on February 24, 2019 after succumbing to Alzheimer's. She was 70 years of age. Born on April 1, 1948 in Detroit MI to the late Buren and Evelyn Sheffield, Anne was raised with 5 sisters in Mt. Clemens, MI. She graduated from L'Anse Creuse High School before completing beauty school and becoming a successful cosmetologist. On June 26, 1970, she married Richard Duden. They had one son, Devin Duden (wife Stephanie); as well as grandchildren Brenden, Dylan, Justin; and great-grandchild, Janie. Anne loved caring for her family, and enjoyed tending to her garden and boating with her husband. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be planned in Michigan at a future date. Please feel welcome to share a condolence with the family on Anne's tribute page at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 12, 2019
