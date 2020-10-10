1/1
Anthony C. Maday
In Loving Memory of Anthony C. Maday of Shelby Township, MI. age 70 passed at home on September 25, 2020. Tony was born on August 2, 1950 to the late Boleslaw and Beatrice Maday. He is survived by a son Benjamin T. Maday and a daughter Meagan (James) Zappio and several nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Kathleen Barnes, Karen Weir and Shannon Maday (sister-in-law), and to the late David Vertz, Joann Maday, Michael Maday, Donna Maday and Bernie Maday.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
