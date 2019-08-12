The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
50931 Maria
New Baltimore, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
50931 Maria
New Baltimore, MI
Anthony F. DiMaggio Obituary
Anthony F. DiMaggio, age 83 of Chesterfield passed away August 10, 2019. Anthony was the owner of DiMaggio’s Market in New Baltimore. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church. Beloved husband of Carol. Dear father of Eileen (Mark) Zelenak, Theresa (John) Healy, Edward (Robin) and the late Anthony. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Kimberly, Kristen, Erin, Katherine, Nicholas and Michael. Dear brother of Helen Storey, Peter and Betty Ann Kaspari. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Elizabeth and his siblings Rose, Vincent and Thomas. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Instate 12:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. Mass, Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 13, 2019
