Anthony J. Hengesbach, age 90, passed away on February 21, 2020. Born to Jerome and Dora on March 12th; beloved husband to Lorraine; dear father to Vicky (Brad) and Dale; cherished grandfather to Adam (Donya), Jacob (Ivy), and Kirsten (Jon). Anthony served his country in the Korean War. He loved baseball. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors tending his garden and orchard. He is also the co-founder of the Mt. Clemens Ski Club. The family will greet family and friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Thursday, February 27th from 3:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral service on Friday, February 28th, at American Lutheran Church, 38795 Mulberry Street, Mt. Clemens 48036, instate at 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 27, 2020
