|
|
Anthony J. Krantz, age 61, of Ira, passed away on March 22, 2019. As a landscape architect, he ran his own landscaping company for 33 years. His customers came first. Growing up he enjoyed working as a stagehand for national touring acts and playing music in bands. Music was his passion. On piano, guitar, bass or singing, he was a natural. He loved showing others new things when it came to life. Tony respected the outdoors, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Loving father of Melissa (Randy) Green, and Steven (Melinda) Krantz. Dear brother of Todd (Lynn) and Christopher Krantz, and Tamera (Michael) Krause-Gatti. Grandfather of Brenden, Makenna, and Kayden. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held August 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Zef's Lighthouse Tavern, 8851 Dixie Hwy, Fair Haven, Michigan 48023
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 24, 2019