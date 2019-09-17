|
Rev. Mr. Anthony Lewandoski, age 85 of Chesterfield passed away September 16, 2019. Anthony served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Deacon at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, a member of the V.F. W. Post 7573 and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Dear father of Anthony (Sue), Richard (Connie), Josephine (Jerry) Plodzik, Naomi (Scott) Dunning, the late David and the late John. Loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Esther (Bob) Lasko, Fran (Leroy) Holland, Connie Kirby and Michelle Couture. Predeceased by his granddaughter Ashley. Visitation 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 and 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Food Pantry or the St. Vincent dePaul Society. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 18, 2019