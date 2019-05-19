The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke Ave.
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr
Shelby Twp, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr
Shelby Twp, MI
Age 95 May 18, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Germaine. Loving father of Charles, Salvatore (Dolores) and Rosemarie (Matthew) Locricchio. Proud grandfather of Sara, Valerie, Anne Marie, Sheila, John, Anthony, Martin and Theresa. Loving great grandfather of Ellie, Salvatore and Calliope. Tony was predeceased by his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Proud veteran of the US Navy - Air Corps (WWII) . Tony started out working with his brothers at Ciaramitaro Brothers at The Eastern Market. He went on to a long successful career in Truck and Auto Sales. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Rosary Thursday 7:00pm. Instate Friday 9:30am until 10:00am time of Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr (between 21 & 22 Mile). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ Wujek-Calcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 20, 2019
