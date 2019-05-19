|
Age 95 May 18, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Germaine. Loving father of Charles, Salvatore (Dolores) and Rosemarie (Matthew) Locricchio. Proud grandfather of Sara, Valerie, Anne Marie, Sheila, John, Anthony, Martin and Theresa. Loving great grandfather of Ellie, Salvatore and Calliope. Tony was predeceased by his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Proud veteran of the US Navy - Air Corps (WWII) . Tony started out working with his brothers at Ciaramitaro Brothers at The Eastern Market. He went on to a long successful career in Truck and Auto Sales. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Rosary Thursday 7:00pm. Instate Friday 9:30am until 10:00am time of Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr (between 21 & 22 Mile). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ Wujek-Calcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 20, 2019