Anthony (Tony) Peter DiPalma 77, of Sterling Heights, MI., died October 16, 2019. Previously of Lower Burrell, PA., born February 17, 1942 to the late Maria Ann and Camillo DiPalma. A U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran. He loved cars and worked for Volkswagen, Saturn Corporation and General Motors in Detroit, Michigan. A member of Mount Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington, PA, The Italian Sons and Daughters of America and The American Legion. He is survived by his wife Donna (Snyder) DiPalma; his previous wife Lorelei (Stepek) DiPalma of Penn Hills PA; his son Allen (Jennifer) DiPalma of Monroeville PA, 5 grandchildren Andrew Allen, Luke Anthony, Samuel James, Mark David and Lydia Mae, stepson Chris (Belynda) Snyder of Macomb MI, 3 grandchildren Zachary, Matthew, Olivia, one great-grandchild, Brayden Jacob Snyder; sister Angela Ferich of Lower Burrell, PA. Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at THE RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd, Lower Burrell, PA. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 a.m. Mount St. Peter Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 20, 2019