Anthony Serino

Of Sterling Heights, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of 41 years of the late Loretta J. Serino. Dear brother of Michael Serino and the late Beatrice (Albert) Kurt, Ann (Jack) Redding, Stanley (Helen) Serino and Rosetta (Jerry) Hogan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family is requesting no floral arrangements and ask that anyone interested to make a donation to The Fr. Solanus Soup Kitchen in Anthony's name. Family and firends will gather Friday 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church, 35955 Ryan Rd. (north of 15 Mile Rd.) Sterling Heights. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at



