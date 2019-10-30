|
Anthony J. "Tony" Viviano, Passed away on October 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at age 87. He was born and raised in Detroit. A longtime resident of Macomb County. Tony is survived by his wife of 58 years, Catherine Ann (nee Goodrow) Viviano; his son, Sal Philip Viviano; his daughter, Mary Agnes Viviano; his son, Nino (Kim) Viviano, and his daughter Liz Viviano; his brother, Peter (Charleen) Viviano; Loving grandfather of Tony (Courtney), Jason (Jacqueline), Rocco, Ben, Max, Mary, Catherine, and Rachel and Great Grandfather of Sal Anthony, Dominic, Isabelle, Jack, Mia, Maci; his nephews: Sal Fred Viviano, Sal Martin (Violeta) Viviano; his nieces: Mary Catherine Viviano, Christina Viviano, Alicia Viviano, Maria (Dan) Parker, & Elena Hunt; & many close friends. Tony has been the owner of Sterling Heights Dodge since 1965 & owned Meadowbrook Dodge which opened in 1979 & the Dollar Rental Car location at Metro Airport. He is a former president of both the Detroit Auto Dealers Assoc. & the Detroit Dodge Dealers Assoc. & started the North American International Auto Show. He was past President of the Michigan Auto Dealers Association Board of Directors. Tony has been a longtime community leader receiving numerous accolades throughout the years. He was highly involved with the southeast Michigan Chapter of the March of Dimes & the Macomb County Sheriff Marine Division where he served as the commander of all the sheriff reserve units. He served as the chairman of the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Healthcare Foundation & a long time member of the Board of Directors at the hospital. He was a founding member of the Ambassador Club at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital & had been a member of the Century Club for years. Charter member & Past President & active member of Sterling Heights Lions Club. Tony graduated from De La Salle High School & attended the University of Detroit. He was an accomplished pianist & accordion player. He was an avid traveler. He loved animals especially family pets & a large Japanese koi pond. Family will receive friends at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks east of Van Dyke, on the North side ),Utica,on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1 pm-9 pm. Instate Saturday, 9:30 am until his Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd,(south of Hall Rd) Utica. Luncheon immediately following his funeral mass at: Palazzo Grande, 54660 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Memorials appreciated to: Macomb County Reserve Marine Division.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 1, 2019