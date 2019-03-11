|
Antoinette Adamek-Dolato, age 83, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Dolato. Dear sister of the late Leonard, Edward, Chester, and Arthur. Aunt of Sheryl Kowalske and 3 nieces and 10 nephews. Great-aunt of Brittany Kowalske, Jessica Kowalske and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Also survived by her beloved dog Abigail. Funeral service Thursday 12:30 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Michigan Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 12, 2019