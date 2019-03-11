The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Adamek-Dolato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Adamek-Dolato

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antoinette Adamek-Dolato Obituary
Antoinette Adamek-Dolato, age 83, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Dolato. Dear sister of the late Leonard, Edward, Chester, and Arthur. Aunt of Sheryl Kowalske and 3 nieces and 10 nephews. Great-aunt of Brittany Kowalske, Jessica Kowalske and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Also survived by her beloved dog Abigail. Funeral service Thursday 12:30 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Michigan Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now