Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux
48115 Schoenherr
Shelby Twp, MI
View Map
Antoinette Malfitano Obituary
May 7, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of Carl for 70 incredible years. Loving mother of Ronald (Barbara), David (Pam), and Michael. Proud and adored grandmother of Andrea, Carla, Sara, Anna, and Adam. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Anna Marie Colagiovanni and her brother, Joseph (Adele). Visitation Thursday 2-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Friday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Therese of Lisieux Church. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 9, 2019
