Gruzwalski, Archie Stanley, age 96, beloved husband of the late Renalda, dear father of Barbara (Reginald)Wyse, Cheryl (Daniel) LaCross, grandfather of Bryon, Justin, Kristy and the late Jason. Great Grandfather of Brystol. Luke, Lance, Landon and Rayna. He was one of 7 brothers and had one sister. Funeral will be held Saturday 10 am at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road , Warren. Visitation will be Thursday 4-8 and Friday 2-8 with Prayers at 7 pm.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 19, 2019