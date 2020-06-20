Ardale Louis Cook of St. Clair Shores died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home. He was 91. Mr. Cook was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Detroit to Frank Malcolm Cook and Violet Katherine (nee Rice) Cook. He was the youngest of four children.Mr. Cook grew up on the east side of Detroit, graduated from Southeastern High School and earned an associates' degree from Wayne State University. He served in the Army from 1950 to 1952 as a staff sergeant at a Virginia base. He married Harriet Rachel Burger in 1954, and they raised three children in St. Clair Shores. Mr. Cook worked at Checker Cab Co., located across Trumbull Avenue from Tiger Stadium in Detroit, for over 40 years as a cab owner and manager, and corporate executive. His father was a founding member of Checker Cab in the 1920s. Ardale, aka "Dale," who retired in the early 1990s, loved ballroom dancing and Big Band music, and was a fixture at area dances and concerts during his retirement. He drove a cab for about 10 years and worked as an usher, notably at Comerica Park for six years, during retirement. He was an avid fan of old movies and enjoyed watching local softball games and Tigers baseball games. He attended the 1934 and 1968 World Series'. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Clair Shores. He also resided in Eastpointe, Harrison Township and Mount Clemens. Mr. Cook was predeceased by Harriet Rachel in 2002 and his three siblings, Milan, June and Beverly. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Danny) Peterson of Alvin, Texas; Jameson of St. Clair Shores; and Sean (Dianne) of West Bloomfield Township; four grandchildren, Melissa, Noah, Jade and Deborahlynn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including Marjorie Brandt of North Carolina. A caring cremation was entrusted to Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home, 28605 Gratiot, Roseville. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Tribute Wall" at skupnyfuneralhome.com. A burial service will held 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East cemetery in Clinton Township. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the brief service will be limited to about 10, with an opportunity for a brief visitation at the grave site afterward and/or a lunch afterward at a nearby restaurant to be determined.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.