January 26, 2020. Age 81. Beloved husband of Arlene. Loving father of Beth (Roger) Zeoli, Lynne (Craig) Brinkerhoff, and Judi Wyatt. Proud grandfather of Colton (Rachel), Brandon, Shane, Lucas, and Jacob (Amanda) and great-grandfather of Annabelle. Dear brother of Linda Redman, Connie Burdine, Sherrill Williams, and the late Kenneth, Louis, and Lester. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm with Rosary & Sharing of Memories 7:00pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). In state Thursday 10:30am until the 11:00am Mass at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church (St. Athanasius Campus) 18720 13 Mile Rd. Roseville, 48066). Donation preferred to the Fisher House Foundation "engage.fisherhouse.org". Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 28, 2020