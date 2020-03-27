Home

Ballor, Arleen Fern - Age 91 of New Brighton, MN died March 12th. Born in Macomb County, MI. Preceded in death by parents Ferdinand and Emma Rohrbeck, brothers Herbert and Harold, and husband Bill. She is survived by her daughter Elaine (Foster) Cole, and sons Bob and Mike Wright and their families. She found identity in her work at the bank, gardening, sewing, and church attendance and service. She moved from Michigan to Minnesota in 2001 and lived with Elaine and Foster for 19 years. She traveled extensively, both on her own, and with Elaine, Foster, and Foster’s family, who adopted her as their own. Alaska was her favorite destination. As time went by, she enjoyed her day to day routine of watching baseball and hockey and voraciously reading the daily papers and books. We will miss her smile, funny little ways, and companionship. Services have been postponed, including interment of ashes at Clinton Grove Cemetery. Memorials to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, PO Box 860647, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0647
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 29, 2020
