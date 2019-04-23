|
Poirier, Armand R. Beloved husband of Janet for 66 years. Loving father of Steve (Linda). Pre-deceased by son Michael. Dear Grandfather of Victoria and Jared. Dear Brother of Roger (Claudette) Richard. Pre-deceased by brother Odilon (Germaine) Richard. Also survived by many relatives. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a 7:00 pm Scripture service at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd (N.W. corner of 18 & Ryan) Mass of the Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 am at Anastasia Catholic Church. (4571 John R. Between 17 & 18 Mile Rd) Mr. Poirier will lie instate at church from 9:00 am Church until time of mass. Please share memories
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 24, 2019