78, of Macomb, passed away April 24, 2020. He was born March 26th, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Kirby and Frances “Katie” (nee Miller) Brown. He is the beloved husband of Cecelia Payne. The couple married on September 16th, 1995 in a little chapel in Shelby Township, and the backyard reception which followed is still a fond memory in the attendees’ minds. Arnold is the devoted father to Scott Brown and Steven (Bridget) Brown, and the cherished stepfather of Michael (Lynn) Payne and Lisa (Scott) Wawrzyniak. Arnold was blessed to have 12 grandchildren, and one great grandson. He was employed as a Senior Tooling Engineer for Pullman Industries until he retired in 2006. Arnold was an incredibly handy man, he could fix anything. He leant this talent in the service of others and was always willing to help someone in need. Arnold was a dedicated 4H leader of Romeo Merrymakers Club for many years. He taught wood burning and he was a horse leader. He loved to play guitar, and played in a country music band. Hunting, fishing and boating were also among his passions. Arnold is predeceased by his parents, and one sister, Delores Paul. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2020