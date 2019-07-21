The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Arthur Donald Orlowsky is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan. Beloved father of Mary (Robert) Fulmer, Patricia (Tim) Brubaker, Debra (James) Miller, Michael (Debra) Orlowsky and Karen (Terence) Kruse. Dear grandfather of 19 grandchildren and great grandfather of 16 great grandchildren. Arthur will be greatly missed by family and friends. As the service times are still pending please share memories and check for service times on mandziukfuneralhome.com or contact E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors at 586-997-3838.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 22, 2019
