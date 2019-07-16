|
|
Arthur J. Sullivan, age 90, of Clinton Township died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born April 8, 1929 in Detroit to the late Arthur and Anna Urbis Sullivan. Veteran of the United States Air Force and United States Navy. Survived by wife Irene, children James (Elaine) Sullivan, Virginia (Don) Vensel, David (Lynne) Conniff, Thomas (Sandy) Conniff, John (Christien) Conniff, Arthur (Kimberly) Conniff, 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019 3-8pm with an evening service at 7pm. Mass Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 24415 Crocker, Clinton Twp. at 11am (instate at 10:30am.) Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. View full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 17, 2019