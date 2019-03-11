The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Penzien, Arthur 'Art', age 99, a lifelong resident of Macomb Township passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Art is survived by his sons, Herbert (Diane), Thomas (April) and Gerald (Shelly); seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Wilma Wangelin. Art is predeceased by his loving wife, Irma; brothers, William and Joa (Beatrice), sisters, Dorothy Wilde and Helen Penzien; and parents. Visitation March 13, 2019, 3 to 8 p.m. and March 14, 2019, 3 to 8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The Funeral Service will take place 11 a.m. on March 15, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 17051 24 Mile Road, Macomb with 10 a.m. instate time. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Macomb. Memorial tributes to St. Peter Lutheran Debt Reduction Fund.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 12, 2019
