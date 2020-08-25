1/
Arthur William Orzel
Regretting the passing of Art Orzel, beloved husband of Beverly Orzel. Dearest son of the late Mr. William Orzel and Mrs. Sophie Orzel. Beloved brother of the late Virginia Garalczyk and brother-in-law of Ronald Garalczyk. Dearest son-in-law of Mr. Edward Wyszomierski and Mrs. Stella Wyszomierski. Loving uncle of Mark, Dale (late), Tim and Ben Garalczyk. A private service to be held by family only - a celebration of life memorial service for Art will be held at a future date.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
