Aubrey Neal Frick, age 92 of Chesterfield passed away November 9, 2019. Neal was a 60 year member of the Jefferson Lodge Masonic Temple, Life Member of V.F.W. Post 7573, Golden Eagle member of F.O.E. Aerie 1269 and a Kentucky Colonel. Neal served as a Merchant Marine during World War II and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Beloved husband of Karen. Dear father of Heather Frick, Hollie Schalm and Chuck (Beth) Schalm. Loving Papa of 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Clois Frick. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019
