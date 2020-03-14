|
|
Augusta "Gussie" Dorothy Fleagle Crowe, born September 29, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brothers Henry Stuart, John Andrews, Andrew Michaels, and sister Irene Siess; her first husband, Stan Fleagle; second husband, Earl Crowe; granddaughter Bridgette Fleagle; and son-in-law Bill Winter. Gussie is survived by her children with Stan: Gary (Connie) Fleagle, Russ (Jill) Fleagle, and Marge Winter; grandchildren Jessica (Mark) Patten, Suzanne Winter, Jeremiah (Dorothy) Winter, Heidi (Nate) Tagert, Rae (Ryan) Noble, Stephen (Kristin) Fleagle, and Gavin Fleagle; eight great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. Gussie lived in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Michigan, and traveled extensively with friends and family. She was involved in church and community service, and enjoyed reading (especially the Bible). She spent the last seven years of her life at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes in Grand Rapids, MI, where she enjoyed outings and visits from family. Gussie will be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. Memorial donations may be made to: Covenant Living of the Great Lakes Benevolent Fund, 2510 Lake Michigan Drive N.W. Grand Rapids, MI 49504 or Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook SE, Suite 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 15, 2020