Ava Zupancic

Ava Zupancic Obituary
Ava Lou Zupancic passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the age of 91. Ava was born June 17, 1927, in Flint, Michigan. She married the love of her life, Albert, on November 17, 1945. Ava and Albert shared 70 loving years and raised their daughter. Ava was a baker, both professionally and as a passion. She was a compassionate and empathetic woman. Ava always found a way to take care of anyone who needed help or just a friend. She will be missed by those who knew her. Ava is survived by her daughter, Carol. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert; parents Frank and Cecilia (Jacobs) Quillen; and brother, Francis Quillen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Ava to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 15, 2019
