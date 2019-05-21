|
Nawrocki, Barbara A. - age 62 – died May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Alan. Dear mother of Jeffery Alan and Jason Michael Nawrocki. Loving grandmother of Jason Michael Jr. Cherished sister of Kenneth (Molly) Duvall, and aunt of Lauren (Phil) Hatley and Lindsey (Eric) Duvall. Also survived by mother-in-law, Florence; brothers-in-law, David and Dennis; daughter-in-law, Hope; and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 pm, with a 7:00 pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In State Friday 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 22, 2019