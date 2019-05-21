The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
4401 Bart Ave
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
4401 Bart Ave
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Nawrocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Nawrocki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. Nawrocki Obituary
Nawrocki, Barbara A. - age 62 – died May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Alan. Dear mother of Jeffery Alan and Jason Michael Nawrocki. Loving grandmother of Jason Michael Jr. Cherished sister of Kenneth (Molly) Duvall, and aunt of Lauren (Phil) Hatley and Lindsey (Eric) Duvall. Also survived by mother-in-law, Florence; brothers-in-law, David and Dennis; daughter-in-law, Hope; and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 pm, with a 7:00 pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In State Friday 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now