(nee Pompei). April 29, 2019. Age 64. Beloved wife of David for 43 incredible years. Devoted mother of Ryan (Chelsea), Dustin and Casey. Proud and adored grandmother of Mason and Baby Varriale. Loving sister of Fred (Mea) and the late Patricia. Memorial Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorial Gathering Friday 9am until time of 9:30am Memorial Mass at St. Michael Church, 40501 Hayes Rd. (Btw 17 & 18 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942) or Boys Town (300 Flanagan Blvd. P.O. Box 7000 Boys Town, NE 68010). Inurnment, Great Lakes National Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 30, 2019