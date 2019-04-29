The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Varriale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Varriale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Ann Varriale Obituary
(nee Pompei). April 29, 2019. Age 64. Beloved wife of David for 43 incredible years. Devoted mother of Ryan (Chelsea), Dustin and Casey. Proud and adored grandmother of Mason and Baby Varriale. Loving sister of Fred (Mea) and the late Patricia. Memorial Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorial Gathering Friday 9am until time of 9:30am Memorial Mass at St. Michael Church, 40501 Hayes Rd. (Btw 17 & 18 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942) or Boys Town (300 Flanagan Blvd. P.O. Box 7000 Boys Town, NE 68010). Inurnment, Great Lakes National Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now