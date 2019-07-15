|
Bernock, Barbara. Age 84. Beloved wife of William. Loving Mother of Diane Bernock, Robert (Juli), Laura Bernock and the late Michael. Dearest Grandmother of Jessica. Dear Sister of Janet (John) Kilpatrick, Sandra (Mike) Michalowski, June (Steve) Lang, the late Nancy (John) Cech & the late Joseph Jankins. Visitation Wed. 4-9 pm at the Sterling Hts. Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile Rd (nw corner of 18 & Ryan). Rosary 7 pm. Funeral Thurs 11 am at St. Anne Catholic Church 32000 Mound Rd in Warren. The family would appreciate memorials to The Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 16, 2019