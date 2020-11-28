(nee Wolanin) November 26, 2020 Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Wayne (2013). Loving mother of Brian and Mark Doyle. Adored daughter of her late parents William and Alice Wolanin. Dear sister of Pamela (the late James) Maiga. Predeceased by her brother William Wolanin and survived by her sister-in-law Phyllis Wolanin. Also survived by 6 nieces and nephews and a large beloved extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.