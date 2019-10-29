|
Faustino, Barbara, age 81, of Clinton Township, MI passed away on October 26, 2019. She is the beloved mother of Joseph Thompson (Roseann Sendek), Sharon Blizzard (Kurt), Michelle Thompson (Randy Horowitz), Vincent Thompson (Ellie) and Jeffrey Thompson (Priscilla); Loving grandmother of 8; Cherished great grandmother of 8; She will also be deeply missed by her beloved companion, Jim Martin, as well as many other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI. Instate will follow Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM, until time of funeral mass 11 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, MI. Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. Memories and online condolences may be shared at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 30, 2019