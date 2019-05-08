The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Fox, Barbara, age 87, passed away in Warren on May 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Michael (Donna), Kathy (Terry) Hasty, Karen, Lisa Graham and Christine (Mark) Farquhar. Dear grandmother of Sarah (Chad), Daniel (Angelina), Stephanie (Christopher), Lauren, Jaclyn, Lindsey, Dane, Nicholas and Grace. Great-grandmother of Andrew. Beloved companion of Donald L Willoughby. Visitation Thursday 4-8PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic, Warren. Instate 9:30AM until time of Mass 10AM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 9, 2019
