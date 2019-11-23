|
Barbara J. Harris age 80, passed away November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Keith for 61 years. Loving mother of Steven (Cheryl) and Pamela; dear grandmother of Anthony (Crystal) and Brittany Harris and Nicholas Champine. Barb is survived by her brothers Gary (Lorel) Gaffner and Ronald (Nadine) Gaffner. She is predeceased by parents Richard and Christine Gaffner. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 3-8 p.m. Kaul Funeral Home. Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11 a.m. Kaul Funeral Home 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. MI 48035.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 24, 2019