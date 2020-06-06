Barbara Jean Daley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Daley, age 85, of Roseville passed away 6/3/2020, she was born 12/15/1934, in Detroit. She married Carl John Daley 8/9/1951, he passed 6/23/2003. Barbara is survived by her children; Debra Siwek, Vicky (Dale) Oland, Ralph Daley, Carla Campbell, Shannon (Dennis) Guilbault, Dionne (Thomas) Granzow and Wayne (Melissa) Daley. she had 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Pamela Ringler and sons-in-law Henry Siwek and Mark Campbell. Barbara was a lifelong Resident of Roseville and was raised with 12 siblings. A Visitation will be held Tuesday,6/9/20 from 4-8PM at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10AM instate at 9:30 at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, 16359 Frazho Rd., Roseville, MI. Burial will follow services at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kaul-fh.net for the Daley family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
5867751911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved