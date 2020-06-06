Barbara J. Daley, age 85, of Roseville passed away 6/3/2020, she was born 12/15/1934, in Detroit. She married Carl John Daley 8/9/1951, he passed 6/23/2003. Barbara is survived by her children; Debra Siwek, Vicky (Dale) Oland, Ralph Daley, Carla Campbell, Shannon (Dennis) Guilbault, Dionne (Thomas) Granzow and Wayne (Melissa) Daley. she had 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Pamela Ringler and sons-in-law Henry Siwek and Mark Campbell. Barbara was a lifelong Resident of Roseville and was raised with 12 siblings. A Visitation will be held Tuesday,6/9/20 from 4-8PM at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10AM instate at 9:30 at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, 16359 Frazho Rd., Roseville, MI. Burial will follow services at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kaul-fh.net for the Daley family.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.