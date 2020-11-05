1/1
Barbara Jean Kostrubiec
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
74, of Richmond, died peacefully at home with her husband John at her side Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born March 30, 1946, in Detroit the daughter of the late Henry and Mildred (Moskowski) Kalinowski. Her marriage to John Kostrubiec was June 19, 1965, in Center Line. Surviving in addition to her husband John of 55 years are three sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Carrie of Washington Twp., Ronald and Gina and Robert and Tina of Chesterfield Twp.; six grandchildren, Christopher, Breanna, Garrett, Anthony, Michael and Joey, three great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Robert) Gurski and several nieces, nephews and friends. The family honors the memory of Barbara and invites you to visit and share memories Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Phil Ching, pastor, will officiate. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”.kaatzfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Rosary
06:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Service
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved