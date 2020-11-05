74, of Richmond, died peacefully at home with her husband John at her side Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born March 30, 1946, in Detroit the daughter of the late Henry and Mildred (Moskowski) Kalinowski. Her marriage to John Kostrubiec was June 19, 1965, in Center Line. Surviving in addition to her husband John of 55 years are three sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Carrie of Washington Twp., Ronald and Gina and Robert and Tina of Chesterfield Twp.; six grandchildren, Christopher, Breanna, Garrett, Anthony, Michael and Joey, three great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Robert) Gurski and several nieces, nephews and friends. The family honors the memory of Barbara and invites you to visit and share memories Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Phil Ching, pastor, will officiate. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”.kaatzfunerals.com