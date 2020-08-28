1/1
Barbara Jean Lowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Lowe, age 70, of Clinton Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Loving wife of Richard Lowe and the late Gary Lesinski; and cherished sister of Vickie (James) Thompson and Janis (the late John) Allen. Barbara is also survived by her beloved Maine Coon cats: Honey Boy and Egnat McTwiddle Fluff. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes, Clinton Twp., MI. In lieu of flowers, send flowers. Please share a memory with the family at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
5864123000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved