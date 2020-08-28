Barbara Jean Lowe, age 70, of Clinton Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Loving wife of Richard Lowe and the late Gary Lesinski; and cherished sister of Vickie (James) Thompson and Janis (the late John) Allen. Barbara is also survived by her beloved Maine Coon cats: Honey Boy and Egnat McTwiddle Fluff. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes, Clinton Twp., MI. In lieu of flowers, send flowers. Please share a memory with the family at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store