Barbara Jean Quell, age 87, died July 31, 2019. Taught in many schools in Michigan, Florida, Puerto Rico and New York. Retired from Central Square School District in New York. Associate member of the IHM Community, Monroe, Michigan. Loving sister to predeceased Bernard Quell, Mary Lou Pierskalla, Shirley Buck, Betty Ferus and Joyce Gettlinger. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the IHM Sisters, 610 West Elm, Monroe, Michigan 48162 or . A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Community Church, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, Michigan, 48313 (586-247-0020).
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 18, 2019