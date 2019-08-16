Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for barbara quell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

barbara jean quell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
barbara jean quell Obituary
Barbara Jean Quell, age 87, died July 31, 2019. Taught in many schools in Michigan, Florida, Puerto Rico and New York. Retired from Central Square School District in New York. Associate member of the IHM Community, Monroe, Michigan. Loving sister to predeceased Bernard Quell, Mary Lou Pierskalla, Shirley Buck, Betty Ferus and Joyce Gettlinger. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the IHM Sisters, 610 West Elm, Monroe, Michigan 48162 or . A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Community Church, 40501 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, Michigan, 48313 (586-247-0020).
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.