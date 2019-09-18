The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Chapel - Marlette
2675 Main Street
Marlette, MI 48453
(989) 635-3658
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Chapel - Marlette
2675 Main Street
Marlette, MI 48453
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Chapel - Marlette
2675 Main Street
Marlette, MI 48453
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Juhl Cemetery
Elmer Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Korpus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Korpus


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Korpus Obituary
Barbara Korpus, age 85, of Elmer Township, MI formerly of Roseville, MI passed away with family by her side Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital in Marlette. She was born August 7, 1934 in Detroit, MI daughter of Ernest F. and Marian A. (Fischer) Frei. Barbara married Raymond Korpus on May 18, 1963 and they were married 56 years. She loved spending time with her family and grandsons. Barbara enjoyed cooking, bowling, reading, watching old movies and restoring old homes. She was known for her sense of humor and kind heart. Barbara is survived by her husband, Raymond Korpus; daughter, Jamie O'Dell; son, Raymond B. Korpus; grandsons, Derek and Ian Kutchey; granddaughter, Elly Revello, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Marian Frei; and brother, William Frei. The family will receive visitors from 10-1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Chapel - Marlette. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Chapel - Marlette with Pastor Paul Rohling officiating. Burial will follow at Juhl Cemetery in Elmer Township, MI. Memorial Contributions may be made to United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital. Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453 Phone 989-635-3658. You may share an online condolence with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now