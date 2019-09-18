|
|
Barbara Korpus, age 85, of Elmer Township, MI formerly of Roseville, MI passed away with family by her side Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital in Marlette. She was born August 7, 1934 in Detroit, MI daughter of Ernest F. and Marian A. (Fischer) Frei. Barbara married Raymond Korpus on May 18, 1963 and they were married 56 years. She loved spending time with her family and grandsons. Barbara enjoyed cooking, bowling, reading, watching old movies and restoring old homes. She was known for her sense of humor and kind heart. Barbara is survived by her husband, Raymond Korpus; daughter, Jamie O'Dell; son, Raymond B. Korpus; grandsons, Derek and Ian Kutchey; granddaughter, Elly Revello, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Marian Frei; and brother, William Frei. The family will receive visitors from 10-1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Chapel - Marlette. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Chapel - Marlette with Pastor Paul Rohling officiating. Burial will follow at Juhl Cemetery in Elmer Township, MI. Memorial Contributions may be made to United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital. Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453 Phone 989-635-3658. You may share an online condolence with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 19, 2019