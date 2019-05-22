|
(nee Pfister) May 20, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearest mother of John "Tom" (Barbara) and Robert (Debbie). Proud grandmother of Megan (Michael) Sauer, Laura (George) Hsu, Mark, Courtney and Christopher. Great grandmother of Aubrey, Finnian, Jessup, Cameron and Morgan. Charter Member of Cross Lutheran Church. Visitation Friday, May 31st 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway. Instate Saturday, June 1st 10:00am at Cross Lutheran Church 35851 Utica Rd. - Clinton Twp. (South of Moravian) until service, 11:00am. Donations to Cross Lutheran Church are greatly appreciated. Interment White Chapel Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019