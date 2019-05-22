The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Cross Lutheran Church
35851 Utica Road
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross Lutheran Church
35851 Utica Road
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara L. Johnson Obituary
(nee Pfister) May 20, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearest mother of John "Tom" (Barbara) and Robert (Debbie). Proud grandmother of Megan (Michael) Sauer, Laura (George) Hsu, Mark, Courtney and Christopher. Great grandmother of Aubrey, Finnian, Jessup, Cameron and Morgan. Charter Member of Cross Lutheran Church. Visitation Friday, May 31st 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway. Instate Saturday, June 1st 10:00am at Cross Lutheran Church 35851 Utica Rd. - Clinton Twp. (South of Moravian) until service, 11:00am. Donations to Cross Lutheran Church are greatly appreciated. Interment White Chapel Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now