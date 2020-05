Or Copy this URL to Share

Born November 4, 1925. Passed away May 2, 2020. Loving wife of the late Detroit Fire Captain Raymond; proud mother of four sons, Danny (Wanda), Raymond (Pam), Billy (Susan), Tommy (Debbie). She was a loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will follow at a later time.



