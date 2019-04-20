|
VanderHeuvel, Barbara Mary, Age 60. Barb passed in the comfort of loved ones April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Dean, daughter of Alexander and Joan (Rec) Rogowski. Cherished sister of Rosemarie (Harry) Lau, Paul Rogowski, Joan (Eric) Martin, Frank Rogowski, Judith Rogowski, Richard (Deanna) Rogowski, Amy (Jerome) Pellerito. Proud, beloved Aunt of Vincent, Ava, Kate, Olivia, Jake, Ian, Tessa, Joseph, Owen, Mia and Louisa. Barb will be remembered for her warm heart, diverse intellect and gracious persona. Barb was recently retired from The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House of GPS. The family will receive family and friends on Sat. April 27, at St. Martin de Porre Church, 31550 Hoover, Warren. Memorial Gathering 10:30, Mass 11am. In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2019