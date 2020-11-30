1/1
Barbara Petoskey
PETOSKEY, Barbara Ann. November18, 2020. Age 81. Beloved wife of Jim. Dearest mother of David (Kathy), and Kristin (Rick) Medynski. Proud and loving grandmother of Ashley and Mitchell Sehi and Lauren and Sydney Petoskey. Cherished sister of her Brother Donald Triplett and her late sister Janet Roodbeen. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday December 12, at 12pm at St Paul of Tarsus Church, 41300 Romeo Plank Rd, Clinton Twp In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association are appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
