|
|
Grudka, Barbara Wanda, age 87, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cass Grudka, and dearest friend of Sr. Jadwiga Lagut. Mrs. Grudka is further survived by many friends and parish members. Visitation Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 mile). Mrs. Grudka will lay instate Thursday 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Memorial donations are appreciated to the SS. Cyril & Methodius Seminary, 3535 Commerce Rd, Orchard Lake, MI 48324, www.sscms.edu Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 21, 2019