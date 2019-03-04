The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Mailloux, Beatrice Margret, 87, passed away March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Dorothy Gorski and son: Steven Mailloux. Beatrice is survived by her children: Robert (Linda) Mailloux, Sharon (Alan) Trzcinski, Alan DeFer; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was a beloved employee of Boatworks and Terry’s Terrace and in retirement a member of the St. Clair Shores Cruisers, the St. Margaret Senior Club, and the Blossom Heath Senior Club. Visitation, Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. (Gathering 9 a.m.) at the funeral home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 7, 2019
