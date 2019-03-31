|
|
Age 84 of Warren, March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara "Goldie" for 64 years. Loving father of Robin (Robert) Saad, Vicki (Timothy) McLennan, Benedict Jr. (Donna), Robert J. (Kathleen) and the late Ricky (surviving wife, Carol). Treasured grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of (8). Service Wednesday 10AM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic (13-1/2 Mile), Warren. Visitation Tuesday 2-8PM with an evening rosary.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 1, 2019