Benjamin A. Burness, age 92, passed away September 3, 2020. Loving husband of the late Vivian for 58 years. Beloved father of the late Vivian (Serge) Schillio, Betty (David) Jazowski, and Patricia Burness. Cherished grandfather of four and great grandfather of six. Originally from Atlantic City, NJ, Ben and his wife moved to Michigan for their teaching careers. “Mr. B” taught 10th grade Biology for 32 years at Roseville High School and later at Carl Brablec High School. Services entrusted to Resurrection Funeral Home. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
