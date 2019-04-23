The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Schweihofer, Benjamin F., age 90, of St. Clair died April 23, 2019. Predeceased by wife of 67 years Anne (Weingartz) Schweihofer. Survived by daughters; Marie Neely, Marcia (Matthew) Murphy, Susanne (Robert) McGuire and Sharon (Shawn) Smith; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and siblings; Dave Schweihofer, Mary Rhein, Joan Paling, Josephine Lang and Annette Burgess. Predeceased by daughter, Veronica Sedrowski and siblings; Joseph, Pete, Jim, Francis Schweihofer and Dorothy Ann Wathen. Funeral Mass Friday April 26th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, St. Clair. Visitation Thursday 2-9 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital’s for Children or Disabled American Vets. For on-line registry
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 24, 2019
