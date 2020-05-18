Bernadine Clare Rogers, age 78, of Louisville, KY, passed away on May 11, 2020. Bernadine was born to Joseph and Bernadine Schnoblen on April 4, 1942, and grew up in Center Line, Michigan. Bernadine is survived by her loving husband, Claude Rogers, of Louisville, KY. They began their lives together in Palm Desert, CA, and relocated to Kentucky in 2006. They enjoyed spending their time going on drives, visiting family, and discovering the best of the Louisville restaurant scene. Most of all, they loved being in each other's company. Bernadine was always a shining light of optimism. And incredibly stylish. She loved dressing up and spent many years working in and around the fashion industry, which was her passion. She was also a voracious reader, and if she wasn't at home, you could find her at a Barnes 'n' Noble picking up new books. She loved Egyptian culture and history, art deco design, and reading political thrillers. In addition to Claude and her family, her heart belonged to all the cats and dogs she rescued and nurtured over her lifetime. She had a special connection to each and every one of them. Bernadine is survived by her son, Eric (Tanya) Januszko of Carlsbad, CA, daughters Debbi (Chad) Copsy of Paris, AK, and Michelle (Bob) Peck of Washington, MI; brothers Gerald (Cheryl) Schnoblen of Sterling Heights, MI, George Schnoblen of Center Line, MI, John (Paula) Schnoblen of Macomb Township, MI; grandchildren Brandon (Andrea) Copsy of Huntsville, AL, Taylor (Alix) of Paris, AK; and great grandchildren Ava Copsy, Cooper Copsy, Sawyer Copsy, and Fisher Copsy. Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carolyn Beattie, brother Joe Schnoblen, and his wife Pat. Inurnment will take place at Cave Hill Cemetery, in Louisville, KY. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



