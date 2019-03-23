|
Graham, Bernard W., Sr. "Bernie" age 101, March 21, 2019. Husband of the late Mildred. Father of Thomas (Penny), Timothy, JoAnn (the late Charles) Duke, Mary (Michael) Martin & the late Bernard Jr. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm, Rosary 7pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica. In state Monday 9:30am with Funeral Mass 10am at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 38750 Ryan, Sterling Heights. Burial Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 24, 2019