Bowman, Bernard J., Age 92, of Lexington, formerly Roseville, died Saturday, October 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Donna; 2 sons, Paul (Karen), and David (Janetta); 3 daughters, Lynn Davidson, Deborah (Jerry) Leaman, and Lauri DeGrove; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral Services 11 AM Wednesday, October 23 at Lexington U. Methodist Church. Visiting 2-9 PM Tuesday at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials to the church or Croswell F&AM Lodge #469.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 22, 2019