Bernice Brown
Brown, Bernice, age 69, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 and was born in Detroit, Michigan 0n Sunday, December 17, 1950. After 28 years of service, she retired as a General Supervisor for General Motors. Bernice was an avid Betty Boop collector. Family meant everything to her. Beloved Wife of Harry. Loving Mother of Eric Schienle and Sue (Doug) Winters. She is also survived by many loved Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be missed by all, especially her boys Grandsons Gaige Schienle and Kaden Schienle and Great Grandson Drew Brunell. Sister of Ralph Dockery and the late Robert, Bernett, Betty and Edna. Due to the Covid situation the family has decided to hold a Memorial Service for Bernice in the future. Arrangements by Ford Funeral Home, Center Line, Michigan.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
